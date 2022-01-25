Advertisement

Florida Gospel Music Festival is back in 2022

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and you’re a fan of music, you might want to check out the Florida Gospel Music Festival in Panama City. The event is at Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida on January 28 & 29, 2022.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with Calvin Gann to hear all the details.

The Florida Gospel Music Festival will take place this weekend in Panama City.
