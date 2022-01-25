JCSO implements ‘Text-to-911′ for residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes it isn’t possible to talk on the phone during an emergency, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has now implemented a new program to help with that.

For years the only way to contact 911 has been through a phone call. However, technology is improving, and JCSO is adapting.

“This is step one of many in the coming months that we’re going to be taking to increase the amount of technology available to the public to reach us and to our call-takers and dispatchers to help the public,” 911 Coordinator Daniel Warren said.

The new service, ‘Text-to-911,’ is up and running, and will be beneficial to a variety of Jackson County residents.

“This would be, say, if someone is deaf, [or] hard of hearing, they’re able to text, or if they’re in another situation where they’re unable to call us on the telephone,” Public Information Coordinator Sydney Stone Armstrong said.

Officials say once the text is sent to 911, dispatch receives the message, and an automated response is sent. Then, a dispatcher will quickly connect with the sender.

“When a citizen texts in to 911, they will actually be talking to a live call taker,” Warren said. “They may get an automated response at first, just letting them know they’ve reached the emergency communications center, but they will be speaking to a live operator at that point.”

There are a few things senders need to include in their message.

“You need to have your exact location if you’re able to, exact address would definitely help,” Armstrong said. “Be prepared to answer any questions if they text you back to help them figure out what the situation is. If you’re able to say what the situation is, go ahead and provide anything you have.”

Armstrong said JCSO wants to remind everyone, “Call first, text if you can’t.”

Officials say those who currently use Verizon or AT&T are able to use ‘Text-to-911′ now, and those who use other services will be able to use it soon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.