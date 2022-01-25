Missing Tennessee teens caught after crash vehicle in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two missing/runaway teens from Tennessee have been caught in Jackson County after a crash.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Tuesday they responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 273. When they got there, witnesses said the person who caused the crash ran from the area.

During the investigation, deputies say they found out the vehicle was reported to have two missing/runaway teens from Tennessee in it.

The K9 team was deployed. Deputies say after about two miles, they found the teens in a nearby field.

