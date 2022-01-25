Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase over the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will move in overnight tonight in the panhandle. Temperatures will stay in the middle 40s. Rain chances will be 90% tonight and 90% Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be around .5-1″. On Tuesday highs will only reach to near 50. Skies clear Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will be near 60 on Wednesday/Thursday w/lows near 40. Another front will bring rain Friday and then much colder air this weekend. Expect more freezing temps Saturday and Sunday morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

