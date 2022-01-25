Advertisement

One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach Monday night.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Bay County Fire and EMS responded to the fatal crash on Thomas Drive near Magnolia Plaza at around 6:45 P.M. FHP Lieutenant Jason King said the preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian stepped out onto Thomas Drive from a side road to possibly slow or stop traffic in an attempt to allow another vehicle to back into the roadway. King said a white pickup truck was attempting to change lanes on Thomas Drive and ended up hitting the pedestrian. He said the pedestrian was a male, 52, from Detroit, MI.

King said this is the first fatality of the year they’ve responded to in Bay County.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Bay wins at home against Chipley
Bay handles business at home against Chipley
As winter slowly starts to turn to Spring, the countdown is on to Spring Break and the Spring...
Spring travel season expected to be busy
Snow birds are in PCB.
Snow Birds in PCB
PCB officials are prepping for Spring Break.
PCB Spring Breakers