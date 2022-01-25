One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Bay County Fire and EMS responded to the fatal crash on Thomas Drive near Magnolia Plaza at around 6:45 P.M. FHP Lieutenant Jason King said the preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian stepped out onto Thomas Drive from a side road to possibly slow or stop traffic in an attempt to allow another vehicle to back into the roadway. King said a white pickup truck was attempting to change lanes on Thomas Drive and ended up hitting the pedestrian. He said the pedestrian was a male, 52, from Detroit, MI.

King said this is the first fatality of the year they’ve responded to in Bay County.

