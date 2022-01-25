Advertisement

PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge

Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department has one message for drivers, slow down.

“We want you to slow down and drive safely and appropriately where necessary,” Sgt. Jared Hicks said.

If you are driving into Panama City across the Hathaway you might notice traffic seems to be moving faster than the speed limit set at 45 miles an hour, and that’s because it is.

“The average speed people are driving is 55 mph which is 10 miles an hour over the speed limit,” Stg. Hicks said.

The speeding issue doesn’t end once you drive off the Hathaway onto Hwy. 98. The speed limit is still 45 mph but again drivers average around 55mph.

Sgt. Hicks said not only does this become a hazard to other drivers but also puts pedestrians in danger.

“When you come off the overpass there is a lot of pedestrian traffic. There are several hotels, there are restaurants and a bar or two down here, and a gas station. People are crossing the road back and forth all the time,” Sgt. Hicks said.

Sgt. Hicks also said people not driving the speed limit has resulted in fatal crashes.

“We actually have a higher number of pedestrian death crashes in this area than we actually do vehicle death crashes,” Sgt. Hicks said.

Speed limit signs are not there as a suggestion but they are there for a reason.

“They are set for safety purposes they are not keeping you from getting where you need to go they are there for safety purposes for you and everyone else,” Sgt. Hicks said.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle
Monday Evening Forecast
With many area blood centers facing shortages, officials will be hosting a blood drive on...
Donate blood Tuesday at Bay County Gov’t Center
Eurobound seminar will help participants plan their dream European trip.
Europe-Bound travel seminar coming to Crestview