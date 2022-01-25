PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department has one message for drivers, slow down.

“We want you to slow down and drive safely and appropriately where necessary,” Sgt. Jared Hicks said.

If you are driving into Panama City across the Hathaway you might notice traffic seems to be moving faster than the speed limit set at 45 miles an hour, and that’s because it is.

“The average speed people are driving is 55 mph which is 10 miles an hour over the speed limit,” Stg. Hicks said.

The speeding issue doesn’t end once you drive off the Hathaway onto Hwy. 98. The speed limit is still 45 mph but again drivers average around 55mph.

Sgt. Hicks said not only does this become a hazard to other drivers but also puts pedestrians in danger.

“When you come off the overpass there is a lot of pedestrian traffic. There are several hotels, there are restaurants and a bar or two down here, and a gas station. People are crossing the road back and forth all the time,” Sgt. Hicks said.

Sgt. Hicks also said people not driving the speed limit has resulted in fatal crashes.

“We actually have a higher number of pedestrian death crashes in this area than we actually do vehicle death crashes,” Sgt. Hicks said.

Speed limit signs are not there as a suggestion but they are there for a reason.

“They are set for safety purposes they are not keeping you from getting where you need to go they are there for safety purposes for you and everyone else,” Sgt. Hicks said.

