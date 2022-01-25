Advertisement

School bus crash in Washington County

A school bus was involved in an accident in Washington County.
A school bus was involved in an accident in Washington County.(all use)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus was involved in an accident in Washington County around 7:20 Tuesday morning.

The bus and a sedan were both traveling east on Millers Ferry Road when the bus stopped to load children onto the bus. The driver of the sedan failed to stop, causing the sedan to collide with the back of the bus.

Approximately 30 children were on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the sedan was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
On Sunday, officials said human remains were located in a wooded area near Highway 71 south and...
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

Latest News

Bay wins at home against Chipley
Bay handles business at home against Chipley
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
As winter slowly starts to turn to Spring, the countdown is on to Spring Break and the Spring...
Spring travel season expected to be busy
Snow birds are in PCB.
Snow Birds in PCB