School bus crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus was involved in an accident in Washington County around 7:20 Tuesday morning.

The bus and a sedan were both traveling east on Millers Ferry Road when the bus stopped to load children onto the bus. The driver of the sedan failed to stop, causing the sedan to collide with the back of the bus.

Approximately 30 children were on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the sedan was treated at the scene.

