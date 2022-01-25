Semi crash blocks part of Highway 231

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the semi was southbound on Highway 231 in Jackson County, turning onto Dilmore Road. They say the driver oversteered the vehicle, causing its trailer to turn over.

Troopers say the trailer blocked the northbound right lane of Highway 231.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene.

