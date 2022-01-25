Advertisement

Semi crash blocks part of Highway 231

Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the semi was southbound on Highway 231 in Jackson County, turning onto Dilmore Road. They say the driver oversteered the vehicle, causing its trailer to turn over.

Troopers say the trailer blocked the northbound right lane of Highway 231.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene.

