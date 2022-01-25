Advertisement

Snowbirds flock to the Panhandle

By Jenny Brown
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite the pandemic, it seems like there are more people trying to break out of the cold for some sunshine and nicer weather. According to Visit PCB, there have been more than 700 inquiries for snowbirds which is significantly more than any other year.

The senior center in Panama City Beach has seen an increase in their memberships over recent days. These new members have come from Canada, the Upper Midwest, and even New England. The senior center offers many activities for seniors to enjoy that include dancing, exercise classes, crafts, and woodshop.

“It’s been so busy I’ve had to hire a part time employee here to help at the front desk,” President of the Panama City Senior Foundation Mugsy Parens said.

With the increased amount of snowbirds here, Mugsy said she is excited for the economic boost it will bring to the community too.

