Spring travel season expected to be busy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As winter slowly starts to turn to spring, the countdown is on to Spring Break and the spring travel season.

Visit Panama City Beach’s Lacee Rudd said snow bird season is reaching record numbers and they expect spring travel to be just as busy.

“As the weather warms up, there’s so many activities to do in, on, and under the water. So, it’s a really great place to be during the spring,” said Rudd.

Rudd said they try to build the spring season with events to attract more people.

“So lots of fun and exciting things going on in the destination for you to get ready to plan your ultimate destination on our real fun beach,” said Rudd.

And down the 27 miles of beaches, Rudd said you can even find some new additions this spring.

“We’ve seen several new restaurants pop up, we’re closing in on some hotels coming in online that’s going to be super exciting for the destination,” said Rudd.

Rudd said Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport growing bigger and better also contributes to the sky high numbers they expect to see this season.

“We’ve got more direct flights coming in all the time, so those people that maybe don’t want to take that long drive in the car, they’ve got a direct flight to Panama City Beach,” said Rudd.

While it’s hard to predict spring travel numbers this early, Rudd said their goal is to market the destination and show everyone just how beautiful the world’s most beautiful beaches really are.

“So that’s our goal for 2022 is to keep pushing that, meeting new standards and levels of increased bed tax numbers and getting those numbers up. We’ve had a record breaking year last year and we just want to ride that wave and continue it out,” said Rudd.

As Rudd said, we’re springing into one of the most beautiful times of the year in Panama City Beach.

Rudd said some Spring events they have are Mardi Gras, Unwined, Emerald Coast Cruisin Car Show, and the Thunder Beach Spring Bike Rally. For a list of events, visit PCB Events.

