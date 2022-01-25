Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning with light showers moving through the Panhandle. We’ll need to rain gear up today with a rain jacket and umbrella as these showers are going to be persistent throughout the day today. It won’t be overly heavy at any time, but more or less a light rain with some pockets of moderate showers at times.

Dress warmly under the rain jacket as well. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s, and they won’t budge much throughout the day under the rain. We’ll only top out in the low 50s this afternoon.

We’ll see an area of low pressure slide across the Gulf of Mexico to our south and pair up with an approaching cold front moving in from the Midwest. The combination of the two focus rain chances along the Northern Gulf Coast through today.

We should see the showers tapering off toward the end of the day and into the evening. About a half of an inch of rain is expected across the Panhandle.

The cold front sweeps to our southeast tonight into Wednesday and keeps our temperatures running seasonally cooler than average. We may briefly pop up to near seasonal highs in the low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Another cold front moves in for the end of the week on Friday returning small rain chances to NWFL and reinforces a chilly air mass for the weekend. In fact, highs on Saturday may stay in the 40s under sunny skies!

Bottom Line...

For today, cold, wet, and rainy with steady light showers lasting most of the day amounting to about a half inch of rain. Highs today only reach the low 50s for some. Your 7 Day Forecast has us remaining seasonally chilly on Wednesday with clouds decreasing to a drier finish to the week.

