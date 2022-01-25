Two area men arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Crestview men have been arrested and charged with possessing child porn according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Law enforcement said they connected Samuel Hight, 23, to a child pornography video they say they allegedly found while searching a Crestview home after getting a search warrant. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Investigators said they obtained a search warrant after receiving a tip that someone had uploaded files possibly containing child pornography to the Internet.

During a search of a Crestview residence, deputies said they allegedly connected a child porn video they found to Samuel Hight, 23. They also tell us they allegedly found other images of child porn on another device they say belonged to Paul Guy, 38.

Law enforcement said Paul Guy, 38, was arrested in Crestview after deputies say they allegedly found child porn images on a device they say belonged to him. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Law enforcement said Hight has been charged with three counts of possessing child porn and three counts of transmitting child porn. Officials also said they charged Guy with three counts of possessing child porn.

