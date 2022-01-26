Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 25th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girl’s

3A-1 District Semifinal

Walton 0 Bozeman 2

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Cottondale 66 Wewahitchka 40

Destin 51 Walton 73

Poplar Springs 42 Holmes 54

Port St. Joe 33 North Bay Haven 82

Rutherford 62 Arnold 55

Bethlehem 36 Altha 61

Malone 42 Marianna 65

Rocky Bayou 61 Ponce De Leon 70

Blountstown 48 Chipley 42

High School Basketball/Girl’s

East Hill Christian Laurel Hill

Bethlehem 39 Altha 27

Port St. Joe 69 North Bay Haven 31

Niceville 63 Washington 51

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Wewa senior wrestler is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Wewahitchka senior is truly blazing a trail
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 24th
The Lady Indians building momentum
Chipola hoping win over Northwest Florida builds momentum
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 22nd
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 22nd