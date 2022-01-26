Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 25th
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Girl’s
3A-1 District Semifinal
Walton 0 Bozeman 2
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Cottondale 66 Wewahitchka 40
Destin 51 Walton 73
Poplar Springs 42 Holmes 54
Port St. Joe 33 North Bay Haven 82
Rutherford 62 Arnold 55
Bethlehem 36 Altha 61
Malone 42 Marianna 65
Rocky Bayou 61 Ponce De Leon 70
Blountstown 48 Chipley 42
High School Basketball/Girl’s
East Hill Christian Laurel Hill
Bethlehem 39 Altha 27
Port St. Joe 69 North Bay Haven 31
Niceville 63 Washington 51
