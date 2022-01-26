Advertisement

Bay District Schools gets new health care provider

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School employees will soon be getting a new medical provider at their wellness center.

The district has had a wellness center for several years, where they hire a medical provider to come in and provide services. The district’s current medical provider is Marathon Health. Their contract with the district ends on April 1st and now the district is contracting with someone else.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board approved to contract Pancare Health as the wellness center’s new medical provider. CFO Jim Loyed said Pancare already provides a lot of services for the district now. He said they decided to switch to Pancare to see if they can get better participation and possibly expand services for their employees. He adds there are other things Pancare will be able to do that Marathon could not.

“We just think that Pancare has a good presence. They’ve got a lot of employees already in Bay County and so if there’s any kind of shortage in staffing they’ll be able to flex around. They’ve been very flexible with COVID, doing COVID testing and things for the district and so to be able to expand that over into our employees at the wellness center and some of that type stuff, we think will be a better fit,” said Loyed.

Loyed said all of the district’s full-time, benefit-eligible employees will be able to benefit from Pancare services. If you have family on the district’s health insurance, they’ll be able to benefit as well. He adds with the new provider, there should be additional savings with increased usage for their services.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Jackson County officials are starting a program to help citizens understand local operations.
Citizens Academy Program
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire
Bulkhead repair payments were finalized Tuesday.
Panama City Marina repairs continue
Rams get road win at Arnold Tuesday
Rams get road win at Arnold Tuesday
Preventing sewage spills in Panama City
Septic to Sewer Transition Program coming to areas in Panama City