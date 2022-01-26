Advertisement

Bay District Schools officials say “quite a few” schools at, or over capacity

Since Hurricane Michael, Bay District School officials tell us student enrollment has been...
Since Hurricane Michael, Bay District School officials tell us student enrollment has been going up.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since Hurricane Michael, Bay District Schools officials tell us student enrollment has been going up. It’s something they said is great to see. However, this is also causing schools to become at, or over capacity.

District officials said they’re looking at the school capacities. That includes total enrollment for each school, as well as the capacity and space of how many students can fit in classrooms.

Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky said there are “quite a few” schools at, or over capacity in the district. A list approved by the board Tuesday shows six schools over capacity; Dean Bozeman High School and Middle School, Mosley High School, Parker Elementary School, Northside Elementary School, and Lucille Moore Elementary School.

The list also shows there are 10 schools within 10% of board approved capacity; Dean Bozeman Elementary School, Breakfast Point Elementary, Cedar Grove Elementary, Deer Point Elementary, Hiland Park Elementary, Hutchison Beach Elementary, Lynn Haven Elementary, M. Cherry Street Elementary, Southport Elementary, and Surfside Middle School.

“Dean Bozeman, Mosley High School, Breakfast Point Academy, they’re always schools that are pretty close to capacity just for the area in which they live, popular schools, highly populated areas, so everything plays a factor into that,” said Mulkusky.

Mulkusky said the school board meeting Tuesday to discuss helps them get ready for school choice open enrollment. She said that the program lets parents select three choices if they want their student to attend a school outside of their zoned area. Enrollment for the program opens on March 7 and is open for 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed

Latest News

Boeing Global Services expanding in Fort Walton Beach.
Boeing Global Services expanding in Fort Walton Beach
Some Bay and Walton County high school seniors have more money in their pockets Tuesday thanks...
“No Ordinary JOE” Scholarship awarded to Bay and Walton County high school seniors
Rain is moving out and the sun will return on Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain is moving out and the sun will return on Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast