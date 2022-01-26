Bay District Schools officials say “quite a few” schools at, or over capacity

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since Hurricane Michael, Bay District Schools officials tell us student enrollment has been going up. It’s something they said is great to see. However, this is also causing schools to become at, or over capacity.

District officials said they’re looking at the school capacities. That includes total enrollment for each school, as well as the capacity and space of how many students can fit in classrooms.

Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky said there are “quite a few” schools at, or over capacity in the district. A list approved by the board Tuesday shows six schools over capacity; Dean Bozeman High School and Middle School, Mosley High School, Parker Elementary School, Northside Elementary School, and Lucille Moore Elementary School.

The list also shows there are 10 schools within 10% of board approved capacity; Dean Bozeman Elementary School, Breakfast Point Elementary, Cedar Grove Elementary, Deer Point Elementary, Hiland Park Elementary, Hutchison Beach Elementary, Lynn Haven Elementary, M. Cherry Street Elementary, Southport Elementary, and Surfside Middle School.

“Dean Bozeman, Mosley High School, Breakfast Point Academy, they’re always schools that are pretty close to capacity just for the area in which they live, popular schools, highly populated areas, so everything plays a factor into that,” said Mulkusky.

Mulkusky said the school board meeting Tuesday to discuss helps them get ready for school choice open enrollment. She said that the program lets parents select three choices if they want their student to attend a school outside of their zoned area. Enrollment for the program opens on March 7 and is open for 30 days.

