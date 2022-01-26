Boeing Global Services expanding in Fort Walton Beach.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Monday, one Okaloosa EDC announced that Boeing Global Services has selected Fort Walton Beach for a competitive expansion project. The anticipated $2,550,000 project involves a 20,000 square-foot expansion to the company’s existing facility located at 20 Hill Avenue in the Fort Walton Beach Commerce & Technology Park.

According to the EDC, this expansion will create 12 new positions with an average salary of $70,000 per year plus benefits.

“Boeing is proud to partner with Okaloosa County and the City of Fort Walton Beach as we continue to support our U.S. and international defense customers,” said Hank Sanders, Boeing Global Services Director for Support Equipment & Special Operations Forces. “At the Fort Walton Beach site, Boeing teammates provide a spectrum of support solutions to ensure our customers can meet their mission requirements. This expansion is both a testament to the expertise of our employees and further development of the area’s aviation and aerospace industry.”

According to the EDC in Fort Walton Beach, Boeing Global Services employees are dedicated to modifying, testing, repairing, and servicing aircraft for customers in the U.S., including the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, as well as customers around the globe. Additionally, there is a maintenance repair and overhaul facility that services avionics, wiring, and hydraulic systems for a variety of aircraft. The engineering capability is extensive and concentrates on military aircraft sustainment. Boeing employees in Fort Walton Beach also support technical manual development for Boeing and non-Boeing platforms, such as the C-130, F-15, F/A-18, CH-47, and elements of the U.S. national defense system.

“The City of Fort Walton Beach is proud to be home to two Boeing facilities employing more than 500 talented individuals in our local area. Today’s expansion announcement is welcome news, as it further solidifies the company’s long-standing commitment to our community,” stated Mayor Dick Rynearson, City of Fort Walton Beach.

“Boeing is a world-class company, and the fact that they have chosen to undertake this important expansion project in Okaloosa County is a testament to our community’s continued ability to provide them with the top-notch talent and infrastructure they require. We welcome Boeing’s growth in Fort Walton Beach and appreciate the vital role they play in supporting our nation’s warfighters,” stated Chairman Mel Ponder, Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

Okaloosa has 8 of the top 10 defense contractors in the country with the presence here already tied largely to our military installation so anytime that we can grow that presence of contractors it certainly supports our military missions it helps them accomplish but it also adds economic benefits to our local economy,” Nathan Sparks, Executive Director of ONE Okaloosa EDC, said.

According to Sparks construction is expected to start in March of 2022.

