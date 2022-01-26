Advertisement

City officials address trash problem at Panama City park

Trash bins at a local park get more stability after concerned residents voice their frustrations.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials are putting in the work to keep trash in the bins and out of the bay.

Bay County resident Rich Blum reached out to NewsChannel 7 with concerns about trash littering the Carl Gray Park area near Gulf Coast State College.

“There was no activity going from keeping the trash cans from blowing over. That concerned me greatly because we need our bays, we need our waters,” said Blum.

Blum said he reached out to the city to fix the issue. In response, the city is now in the process of building nine wooden trash can closures to keep the trash cans from blowing over.

“So we’re installing bins to secure our trash cans out there for the municipal blue cans we pick up to keep them from falling over and causing debris issues in the park and getting into the water way,” said Assistant City Manager of Panama City Jared Jones.

“Anytime there was a storm that would pass through with winds, the bungies would break lose, the garbage cans would hit the ground, and garbage is flying everywhere - but more importantly, into our Bay,” Blum said. “Unacceptable.”

Crews were seen addressing the issue at the Park on Thursday.

Blum was ecstatic to hear the positive news.

“Tickled to death. It means that we are actually going in the right direction,” Blum added.

City leaders said the project should be finished by the end of the week.

