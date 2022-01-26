Advertisement

Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors

Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold alcohol to minors.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people were arrested in an undercover sting operation for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Panama City Beach.

Arrested were:

-- Mark Warner at the Express Lane located at 14666 Front Beach Road

-- Tokhir Pulatov at Blu Convenience Store located at 17836 Front Beach Road

-- Kathy Askew at Barnacle Barney’s Food Store located at 13616 Hutchison Boulevard

-- Allie Tran at the Circle K located at 10323 Front Beach Road

-- Seth Evans at Hapoon Harry’s located at 12627 Front Beach Road

(Left to Right) Panama City Beach arrested Mark Warner, Tokhir Pulatov, and Kathy Askew this...
(Left to Right) Panama City Beach arrested Mark Warner, Tokhir Pulatov, and Kathy Askew this week after officials said all three allegedly sold alcohol to minors.(PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
Allie Tran and Seth Evans were arrested by Panama City Beach Police this week after they...
Allie Tran and Seth Evans were arrested by Panama City Beach Police this week after they allegedly sold alcohol to minors during an undercover operation.(PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The undercover operation took place this week on January 24-25 after Panama City Beach Police said they received numerous complaints from residents that minors were able to purchase alcohol at various stores across the city.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire
A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say

Latest News

ECP had a busy year in 2021
A year in review for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, three men were arrested in three separate cases...
Three men arrested on separate sexual offenses in Jackson County
Panama City officials are putting in the work to keep trash in the bins and out of the bay.
City officials address trash problem at Panama City park
Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us...
Puppies At The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Need Homes