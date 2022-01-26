Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people were arrested in an undercover sting operation for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Panama City Beach.

Arrested were:

-- Mark Warner at the Express Lane located at 14666 Front Beach Road

-- Tokhir Pulatov at Blu Convenience Store located at 17836 Front Beach Road

-- Kathy Askew at Barnacle Barney’s Food Store located at 13616 Hutchison Boulevard

-- Allie Tran at the Circle K located at 10323 Front Beach Road

-- Seth Evans at Hapoon Harry’s located at 12627 Front Beach Road

(Left to Right) Panama City Beach arrested Mark Warner, Tokhir Pulatov, and Kathy Askew this week after officials said all three allegedly sold alcohol to minors. (PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Allie Tran and Seth Evans were arrested by Panama City Beach Police this week after they allegedly sold alcohol to minors during an undercover operation. (PANAMA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The undercover operation took place this week on January 24-25 after Panama City Beach Police said they received numerous complaints from residents that minors were able to purchase alcohol at various stores across the city.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.