Gulf World releases Horton the sea turtle

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 100 people gathered at the beach access in front of Carousel Super Market to watch another sea turtle go home.

Gulf World Marine Institute named the Loggerhead Sea Turtle “Horton” and they have been rehabbing the amphibian since last summer. Horton was found near beach access 84 swimming lethargic and floating sideways.

Gulf World took Horton in and rehabbed the turtle until the return to nature this morning.

“We just love seeing people support the work that we do by coming to see these sea turtles go home. Especially because are behind the scenes most of the time, this is the only time people can see the animals we work with. So we appreciate people coming out and showing us they care,” said Lauren Albrittain, Stranding Coordinator at Gulf World.

This is the second sea turtle Gulf World released this month. Last week they released “Leo” also a Loggerhead Sea Turtle back into the gulf.

