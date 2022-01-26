Advertisement

Gulfarium building new Dolphin exhibit

Gulfarium building new Dolphin exhibit.
Gulfarium building new Dolphin exhibit.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dolphins at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach will soon be getting a new home where they can swim, splash, and play all day long. The new dolphin habitat has been appropriately named for the mammal, it’s called the “Dolphin Oasis.”

“The habitat will have many features to it. For example, at over a million gallons water on 2.2 Acres of land here undeveloped land that we’re going to be putting this in,” Patrick Berry, VP, and COO of the Gulfarium.

One of the main focuses for the new habitat is the welfare of the dolphins.

“We wanted to look at animal welfare and up our game and level of our animal welfare. We’ve done that in the design of the new habitat in many ways. For example, the dolphin’s ability to move throughout the habitat during the day,” Berry said.

The Dolphin Oasis will also have new features for guests. Including being able to interact with the dolphins up close and personal. Officials add they’ll also utilize the space for conservation education.

The Dolphin Oasis is expected to open in the spring of 2023 until then you can visit the dolphins in their temporary habitat.

