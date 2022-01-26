Advertisement

Jackson County receives American Rescue Plan Act funds

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After COVID-19 struck, the federal government enacted the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, Jackson County Officials have to decide how to use that money to benefit the county.

A special meeting of the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners was held Tuesday. Administrative Services Director Hunter Potts presented the board with a little more than 9 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

However, there are some conditions on how this money can be used within the county, and Potts put together a list of potential projects; but it’s not just his decision.

“It’s up to the county now to decide how to best use that money, with the intent, with the original spirit of the American Rescue plan act funds,” Potts said. “So basically, the plans need to respond to the COVID-19 challenge in some way, whether that’s economic development, job loss, job growth, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in some way.”

No decisions on how to use the money were made today, but officials say the commissioners will take the next several weeks to discuss projects this money can be put towards.

