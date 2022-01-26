Advertisement

Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown a showroom in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire. The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion. The corrosion can increase the risk of a fire.

Nissan says it’s working on a fix and expects to have one in the spring.

Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and later will be told when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed
Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.
Semi crash blocks part of Highway 231
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida
Ashley McDaniel with Plum Delightful Boutique came by the NewsChannel 7 studio for Wear It...
Wear It Wednesday Interview 1/25
A man who survived COVID-19 after months in the hospital is giving an ICU nurse hope.
COVID-19 patient's recovery gives nurse hope