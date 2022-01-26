Access The Washington Post & The Wall Street Journal for free with your library card

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you have a library card with the Northwest Regional Library System, you can now access The Washington Post & The Wall Street Journal online.

A library card is free for all residents of Bay, Gulf and Liberty County.

To get one, you can visit your nearest NWRLS location and show proof of residency along with a photo ID.

To create your accounts with WashingtonPost.com and The Wall Street Journal online, you can visit the Northwest Regional Library System website at www.nwrls.com. Select the “Books & Research” tab and then the “Databases” page. Login with your library card number to be able to create an account for free trial-access. This can be renewed until the grant period is over in September 2022.

For more information about Northwest Regional Library System services and databases, you can visit www.nwrls.com or call the library at 850-522-2100.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.