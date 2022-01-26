One dead after crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a crash in Holmes County Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 57-year-old man from Alabama was driving a pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer on State Road 2. They say for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the road onto the south shoulder.

The vehicle continued into a yard, where it hit a tree, according to troopers. They say the trailer then jackknifed and hit the same tree.

Troopers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger in the vehicle reported minor injuries.

