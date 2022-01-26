Panama City Marina repairs continue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rebuild of the Panama City Marina continues as city commissioners made a final payment on the bulkhead Tuesday morning.

City officials say the bulkhead is the backbone of the marina and they are excited to move forward and make more repairs.

Next on the list is wet slips and the t-dock itself. There are also plans to add more amenities to the marina like a splash pad, a park area, a playground, and a promenade around the whole area.

Some of the marina construction is still on hold.

“We’re still waiting for FEMA to make a determination in regard to the civic center,” Mark McQueen, Panama City city manager, said. “It’s an area that’s kind of in a holding space right now. It’s going to take some time for this space to emerge but we’re anticipating two to three years for the marina to be fully completed.”

City officials say there are more projects that need to be done around the city, like fixing potholes and damaged sewer lines, but say the marina projects are a step in the right direction.

