Septic to Sewer Transition Program coming to areas in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials are working on new plans to keep sewage out of area bayous.

A $3.2 million grant from the state is funding a Kings Point and Pretty Bayou Septic to Sewer Transition Program.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen says the city hopes this will stop sewage from spilling and increase the health of the bays. He also says this will help with infrastructure, the economy, and the quality of life for those residents.

“They’ll be able to more effectively use the city services,” McQueen said. “They’ll have access to the city services of water and sewer. They’ll have enhanced fire flow in the area with the fire hydrants we’ll be installing. Lastly, they’ll be able to get rid of their septic systems and use their property for more viable purposes.”

This project will now have to go through the final engineering process and city officials say they hope construction will begin in the next six months.

