Three men arrested on separate sexual offenses in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three Jackson County men are facing charges sexual in nature.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, the men were arrested in three separate cases that were investigated by the department.

Deputies say in late 2021 they were informed of a sexual abuse incident. They say on January 11th, they arrested Timothy Aaron McRae on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Timothy Aaron McRae is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

A second, separate case was reported on January 8th. The victim reportedly told investigators about the abuse. Deputies say probable cause was found and Kevin Shane Tew was arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

Kevin Shane Tew is charged with sexual battery. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The third case was an investigation into a registered sexual offender, Raymond Donald Hicks. Deputies say Hicks failed to complete his last two sex offender registrations as required by Florida law. Hicks was arrested on January 24th.

Raymond Donald Hicks is facing charges after allegedly not completing two sex offender registrations. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

