Three suspects arrested after shots fired call leads to pursuit

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people have been arrested on various charges after deputies who responded to a shots fired call near Fort Walton Beach were led on a high-speed chase north to Crestview.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on shots being actively fired involving multiple cars on Bear Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies spotted one of the cars matching the description given fleeing the area and attempted to make a traffic stop on Racetrack Road. They tell us the car sped off and a 9mm handgun was tossed out of the window. They say the driver reached an excess of 110 mph and drove into oncoming traffic as the car headed north towards Crestview.

Deputies used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires and ultimately forced the car off the roadway on South Ferdon Boulevard.

The driver, Jamall Ferguson, 30, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people and property, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and tampering with or destroying evidence.

Passenger, Martayvais Sorey, 28, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and tampering with or destroying evidence.

A second passenger, Da’vion Wingate, 19, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with an outstanding warrant of failure to appear for a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Investigators reported finding a spent 9mm shell casing was located on the car’s front passenger floorboard.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-652-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.