Tuesday Evening Forecast

The sun returns to the forecast on Wednesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain will move out of the panhandle tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 40s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. Skies will clear on Wednesday w/highs near 60. Winds will be N/NE at 10-15 mph. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday w/highs in the low 60s. A robust cold front will bring some of the coldest air we have seen in years this weekend. We will see lows below freezing all the way to the coast Saturday morning w/highs only in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s Sunday AM with highs in the low 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

