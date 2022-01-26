Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday with Plum Delightful

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 220 votes were counted, and our viewers helped select Sam and Jessica’s outfits for NewsChannel 7 Today.

Our first ever Wear it Wednesday featured Ashley McDaniel with Plum Delightful in Panama City.

Plum Delightful is a woman-owned boutique that features tons of jewelry, clothing, and gifts. It also has many vintage treasures.

Ashley styled Sam in the viewer-voted teal corduroy blazer and skort matching set. Finished off with a gold necklace with a black vintage pendant.

Ashley styled Jessica in the viewer-voted black cold shoulder sweater with a tweed skirt.

To hear from Ashley, and learn more about Plum Delightful, you can watch the full Wear it Wednesday above.

