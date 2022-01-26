Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a mixed bag across the Panhandle this morning in our skies with clear conditions over Crestview to the northwest and spotty showers under cloudy skies to the Forgotten Coast in the southeast. The further east you are in the Panhandle the more likely you’ll have a cloudier start. Otherwise, those to the northwest will get into sunshine quicker today and may warm a bit more than those along the Forgotten Coast today.

We’re all waking up chilly with temperatures starting out in the 40s. The clouds we have will decrease as the morning turns into the afternoon. And that will help to warm afternoon temperatures today. Highs for most top out around 60 degrees give or take a degree or two. That’s pretty close to seasonal for us for this time of year and we’ll get another seasonal forecast for tomorrow as well.

Yesterday’s frontal system continues to trek southeast from us. High pressure settles in for the next 24-48hrs allowing for our skies to clear and sunshine to return.

Our next frontal system starts to take shape out of the Midwest late Thursday. It’ll drive our next batch of cold air through the Panhandle during the second half of the day on Friday. Winds will kick up as the front passes through late this week drawing in a colder air mass for the weekend. However, with a lack of moisture present, it doesn’t appear we’ll have too much of a rain threat from this cold front.

Sunshine and highs in the 40s await us for Saturday beyond this front!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies for most turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs top out around 60 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has us running a bit closer to seasonal over today and tomorrow ahead of our next cold front moving through on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.