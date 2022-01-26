Wewahitchka senior is truly blazing a trail

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Captain of the Wewahitchka wrestling team, weightlifting team, and track team, football manager, treasurer of NAHS, president of the Spanish club, and also, a student. A student with a 3.6 GPA. Senior Kaylee Easter doesn’t know much about free time, but she does know how to juggle success on the mat and in the classroom.

“Personally to me, if I can’t get anywhere in the classroom, then there’s no point in doing anything else.” Kaylee told us. “In our room, our wrestling room, it’s important that you’re a student first, so you put yourself forward the best you can in classes, and that is going to show who you are really. If you can’t prove that you’re good enough to do it in the classroom, then what’s the point of even walking out there on the mat.” Kaylee is headed to Brewton-Parker College next fall to join the wrestling team, an opportunity she isn’t sure she would’ve had without effort in her academics. “If my grades were to ever drop, I have an academic scholarship as well as an athletic scholarship. I would lose the academic scholarship. Head coach, Tracy Malcolm, sees the work the senior has put in in all aspects of her busy life.

“She gets everything done on the mat, and first and foremost, I tell all my kids this, you’re a student first. You’re a student athlete and student comes first. She’s knocking that out of the ballpark.” Kaylee is the first female wrestler and only the second wrestler in Gator program history to sign to the next level. “It’s very huge. We are excited. We wish the best of everything for her, and I hope that she has a lot of success at the next level.” Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

