A year in review for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It seems the Panhandle has become a destination spot for many visitors from around the world.

“Northwest Florida and Florida, in general, has been discovered by vacation travelers,” Glen McDonald, the Chairmen of the Board for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said. “We’re seeing that here at our airport.”

The numbers are in and there was no slowing down for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in 2021.

“We had 1.6 million passengers in 2021,” McDonald. “That’s a 25% growth over our peak year in 2019.”

Travel stats may be fun to talk about but here’s another one from last year.

“We sold 65,000 chicken tenders,” Parker McClellan, Executive Director for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said.

Whether it’s new developments, new roads, or chicken tender sales the growth in Bay County reflects right onto the growth that can be seen at the airport.

“We have several things going on at the airport,” McDonald said. “The new entranceway which we’re hoping will be completed in the next few years. We have a new hotel at the airport, we’re expanding the terminal, we’re expanding the parking.”

The sky is the limit for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, and officials say they are ready to fly into 2022.

“Those are all great numbers,” McClellan said. “It’s why the Panhandle has been recognized. As we look to the future, I think those numbers are going to continue to be strong.”

As the numbers and airport grow, officials hope one thing remains the same.

“Passenger experience, we want them to have a great experience when they come to our beaches and when they come to our airport,” McDonald said. “I’m excited. Very excited.”

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is leaving 2021 in the rearview and letting excitement lead the way into 2022.

