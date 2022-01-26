Advertisement

A year in review for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

ECP had a busy year in 2021
ECP had a busy year in 2021(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It seems the Panhandle has become a destination spot for many visitors from around the world.

“Northwest Florida and Florida, in general, has been discovered by vacation travelers,” Glen McDonald, the Chairmen of the Board for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said. “We’re seeing that here at our airport.”

The numbers are in and there was no slowing down for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in 2021.

“We had 1.6 million passengers in 2021,” McDonald. “That’s a 25% growth over our peak year in 2019.”

Travel stats may be fun to talk about but here’s another one from last year.

“We sold 65,000 chicken tenders,” Parker McClellan, Executive Director for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said.

Whether it’s new developments, new roads, or chicken tender sales the growth in Bay County reflects right onto the growth that can be seen at the airport.

“We have several things going on at the airport,” McDonald said. “The new entranceway which we’re hoping will be completed in the next few years. We have a new hotel at the airport, we’re expanding the terminal, we’re expanding the parking.”

The sky is the limit for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, and officials say they are ready to fly into 2022.

“Those are all great numbers,” McClellan said. “It’s why the Panhandle has been recognized. As we look to the future, I think those numbers are going to continue to be strong.”

As the numbers and airport grow, officials hope one thing remains the same.

“Passenger experience, we want them to have a great experience when they come to our beaches and when they come to our airport,” McDonald said. “I’m excited. Very excited.”

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is leaving 2021 in the rearview and letting excitement lead the way into 2022.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire
A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say

Latest News

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, three men were arrested in three separate cases...
Three men arrested on separate sexual offenses in Jackson County
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Panama City officials are putting in the work to keep trash in the bins and out of the bay.
City officials address trash problem at Panama City park
Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us...
Puppies At The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Need Homes