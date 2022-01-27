Advertisement

Apartment community coming to Mexico Beach

A sign welcomes visitors to Mexico Beach, Florida.(Business Wire)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More living space will be coming to Mexico Beach as part of a larger master-planned community in the city.

The St. Joe Company announced Thursday the start of the development of a 216 unit apartment community to be part of its larger master-planned community in Mexico Beach. Representatives from the company say site work for the apartment community is underway on the west end of Mexico Beach, near Highway 98 and the public boat ramp.

They say these apartments will join a 42 unit townhome community currently under development in St. Joe’s master-planned community, which is planning for a total of 944 residences in the city. They will include a mix of single-family homes, additional apartments and townhomes, and a walkable commercial village.

The plans for the apartments include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, each with a screened-in balcony or patio. They also say there will be a clubhouse with a fitness center and an internet cafe, a pool, a playground, and a dog park. There will be a gated entry as well. Representatives say the first units for this apartment community will be available to lease in 2023 and all units in this first phase will be completed in early 2024.

Future phases include plans for another 201 apartments.

Representatives say the location is about 12 miles from the main gate of Tyndall Air Force Base.

