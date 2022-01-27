Advertisement

Bay District Schools awards first-ever Rookie Teacher of the Year

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emily Partington, Bay District School’s Rookie Teacher of the Year, came into the NewsChannel 7 studio Thursday morning to talk about her accomplishment.

This is the first Rookie Teacher of the Year award Bay District Schools has given.

Emily is in her second year of teaching. She is a Spanish language teacher at Bay High School. She is also the assistant softball team coach, the pep club sponsor, the Russian club sponsor, and the freshman class sponsor.

No matter the time she has been teaching, Emily’s dedication and love for students can be seen by all of her involvement.

To hear more from Emily, you can watch the full interview above.

