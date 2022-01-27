Doctor Joseph Ladapo one step closer to full senate confirmation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida Surgeon General Doctor Joseph Ladapo has moved closer to Senate confirmation after a contentious hearing Wednesday at the state capitol.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats accused Doctor Ladapo of evading questions they had on coronavirus policies.

Democrats stormed out of the meeting before a final vote was cast, leaving only GOP lawmakers to vote.

Earlier today, Governor DeSantis praised Ladapo for being right on mask and vaccine issues and said Florida is safer for his leadership.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.