Expert insight on using cryptocurrency to buy & sell used cars

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cryptocurrency is booming and now, the largest peer to peer car marketplace, Tred, is accepting crypto as a form of payment.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with Grant Feek, CEO of Tred, about the ways accepting crypto impacts the peer-to-peer used car industry and how using this form of payment can help prevent fraud.

Tred accepts cryptocurrency to buy and sell cars.
