Gaskin fire claims home; everyone out safe

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mobile home went up in flames in Gaskin Wednesday evening, but firefighters with Walton County Fire Rescue were able to get everyone -- including pets -- out safely.

Officials said they got a call just after 5 p.m. about a home on Hemphill Road on fire. They, along with Florala Volunteer Fire Department, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, reportedly contained the fire in less than half an hour.

The American Red Cross showed up to help the residents. Officials said the home was disintegrated.

