Golden Apple Award Winner: Leanna Hataway

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is an English Language Arts teacher for ninth and twelfth grade at Malone High School. She also sponsors not one, not two, not three but four different clubs.

Leanna Hataway has been in the classroom since 2009, but has been teaching at Malone High School since 2014. Hataway said she began her career as a fifth grade teacher, but eventually found her niche in teaching high school.

As for all the clubs she sponsors, Hataway says she enjoys seeing the kids outside the classroom setting and mentoring them. At the end of the day, Hataway said it’s the kids that keep her coming back.

“Every single day, year after year, it’s why I do what I do,” Hataway said. “Hearing their stories, relating to them, helping them, you know when I can. I like to think that I inspire them, but in reality they inspire me every single day.”

Hataway said she hopes to continue being a teacher for a while, but she eventually would like to transition into the role of a school counselor.

