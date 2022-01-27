Advertisement

Haney Foundation receives grant to fund scholarships for area students

(Left to Right) Rich Musgrave - Vice President, Haney Foundation; Ann Leonard - Director HTC; Will Cramer - Treasurer, Haney Foundation; and April Wilkes - Executive Director, SJCF(TOM P. HANEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Tom P. Haney Foundation received a $30,000 grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation. Officials said the money will be used to fund scholarships for high school graduates from Bay, Walton and Gulf Counties looking to attend Haney Technical College.

School officials said Haney currently offers 18 Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that provide students with hands-on learning opportunities.

For more information on Haney and its many programs or to apply for a Haney scholarship, click here.

