Kidcam at Butler Elementary

By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our own Chris Smith was invited to speak to 2 5th grade classes at Butler Elementary in South Walton on Wednesday. The kids have been studying the weather and recently had to do projects on hurricanes where they picked storms from history and then had to give presentations on the storms. Thanks for the hospitality!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

