Local sports tournament honored as Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local sports tournament held in Panama City Beach has earned an honor from Sports Destination Management, a publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market.

The 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball, produced in cooperation with Visit Panama City Beach and Panama City Beach Sports Complex, was named as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism, presented by Traveling Teams. Officials say the event was held across 19 fields in Bay County including Frank Brown Park and the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. They say the tournament resulted in an economic impact of $22.3 million.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition that further establishes Panama City Beach as an ideal destination for sports tourism,” Dan Rowe, Visit Panama City Beach president and CEO, said. “The success of the Panama City Beach Sports Complex continues to play a vital role in the destination’s recovery, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to host this event and showcase our city.”

Officials say 544 baseball teams from Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia, and South Carolina played in the 2021 event. In 2020, there were 312 teams.

Award winners were recognized in a special feature in the November/December 2021 issue of Sports Destination Management.

