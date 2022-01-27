Advertisement

Man wanted after allegedly stealing from workplace

Bartholomew Amos Wright is accused of stealing money from his workplace. Warrants are out...
Bartholomew Amos Wright is accused of stealing money from his workplace. Warrants are out charging him with burglary and grand theft.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are searching for a man they say was caught on video stealing from his workplace after hours.

Springfield Police say Tuesday night, video captured Bartholomew Amos Wright, 42, going into the AMI Fuel Store on East Business Highway 98 after the store had closed. They say Wright let himself into the business, turned off the alarm system, and opened the safe.

Investigators say the video shows Wright removing money from the safe, turning the alarm back on, and locking the doors before leaving.

Wright has active warrants out charging him with burglary and grand theft.

Wright is described as about 5′07″ tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

If you have any information on Wright’s whereabouts, call the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545.

