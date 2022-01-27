Minimal damage to DuPont Bridge after being hit by a barge

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Red and blue lights were seen at DuPont Bridge Wednesday evening, blocking cars from passing. Base Civil Engineer with Tyndall Air Force Base Brandy Smart said it was to prevent any traffic from going over until they could get someone to come and assess the damage.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a barge attempting to pass under the bridge actually hit it.

At the time, the damage was unknown. Out of precaution, officials shut down the bridge until someone could take a look at it.

Officials with FDOT said that when a barge came through under the bridge, it still had a pole standing up. The pole bumped into pillars lining the underside of the bridge, causing a little bit of spalling. But officials said the damage that it caused was only cosmetic, having no impact on the foundation or structure of the bridge.

“So when we got a call at around two o’clock [Thursday] morning that the bridge was structurally sound, that we’d be able to open it and have mission operation as normal today that was certainly a relief for us,” Smart said.

It wasn’t long before the bridge was open to the public, which Smart said she was thrilled to hear.

“It is our primary means to getting on and off the installation. Basically, everyone lives off base so everyone is commuting to the installation on a daily basis. Also, we’re going through the Tyndall rebuild so there is a lot of construction traffic,” Smart said.

Transportation officials said they plan to repair the minimal damage the bridge does have at some point next week.

Officials also said the repairs will have no impact on your commute or activity on the bridge in general.

