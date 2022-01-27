Advertisement

More road improvements coming to Panama City Beach

A usually congested intersection will soon, hopefully, get some relief.
A usually congested intersection will soon, hopefully, get some relief.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Roadway construction can be seen all over Panama City Beach, and an intersection that is usually congested is next on the list.

The Panama City Beach City Council approved a $600,000 agreement with GAC Contractors for the improvement of the intersection of North Richard Jackson Boulevard and Back Beach Road.

In phase one of the project, dual turn lanes turning east onto Back Beach Road will be added, medians will be worked on, and the traffic light will be updated.

“Once it’s finished it will be much safer, and people will be able to move through the intersection a lot quicker,” Paul Casto, a Panama City Beach City Councilman, said.

The city hopes to break ground on this project within the next month. It is expected to take 90 days to complete. Phase two, which will add a roundabout on North Richard Jackson Boulevard, will begin after phase one is finished.

