P-EBT cards to help feed students impacted by the pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic has been tough financially for a lot of people, that’s why The Florida Department Of Agriculture And Consumer Services and The Florida Department Of Education are trying to put more money in local families’ pockets.

Students may receive a letter in the mail for a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT. It may look like junk mail, but make sure not to throw it out, it could be worth hundreds of dollars to help pay for food for students.

A lot of students have been missing out on school meals because of the pandemic, so the P-EBT is designed to help fill in the gaps. It’s government food assistance for students that are learning virtually due to the pandemic. Students will receive equal to the daily federal reimbursement rate for a breakfast, lunch, and snack for the school year as specified by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In Florida, it’s about $7 per student. They then multiply that by the number of school days each student was enrolled in distance learning. Bay District Schools will determine that number. Some P-EBT cards could have up to $375-dollars and can only be used at select stores.

“I qualified for it since I have a son enrolled in a Bay District School and it helped me afford groceries for the month,” said an anonymous viewer.

“Most places rent is still $1500 a month in town, on the beach it is $2000 with everything going up the P-E-B-T helped quite a bit,” said an anonymous viewer.

“Make sure to pay attention to the mail you receive. It is a white envelope with your name on it and the address it’s sent from is a PO box number Sioux falls south Dakota. No name will be above the PO box. I was just about to throw mine away until I noticed a little weight to it,” said an anonymous viewer.

Students have to meet all three criteria to be eligible.

The students have been in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The school also has to be closed or operating with reduced hours or attendance for at least five consecutive days due to COVID. And, the student did not have access to free or reduced-price meals because they are participating in distance learning. Students also have to meet one of the following requirements; the student receives food assistance, temporary cash assistance or Medicaid, or the student is enrolled in a school that provides free lunch to all students as a community eligibility provision school, or the student is determined eligible for the national school lunch program by the school district through an application.

For more information or how to view retail locations near you that accept P-EBT benefits, download the ebtEDGE mobile app.

