Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

