Possible updates coming to Panama City Beach charter moves forward

Council members are putting together a new committee to get more insight on things that need to...
Council members are putting together a new committee to get more insight on things that need to be updated.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is moving forward with changes that may be coming to the city charter.

The charter defines city powers or procedures, and it hasn’t been updated in about 50 years.

For the first time ever, a resident-driven board was put together to bring forward suggestions and proposals to modernize the charter. The board came up with eight changes they would like to see, and it can be voted on by residents in the next couple of months.

“It’s very important that our residents go out and look at this before it goes on the ballot in April, educate yourself on what’s happening, and make a determination on what you feel your government should be able to do in their day-to-day life,” Geoff McConnell, Panama City Beach City Councilman, said.

The city plans to send out sample ballots twice before the actual vote. Officials said they hope this will help residents get familiar with what to expect in April.

