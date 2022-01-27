Advertisement

Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from Tyndall Academy, the school will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, January 27th) due to the incident.

Bay County, Florida Emergency Services reports the DuPont Bridge that connects Parker and Tyndall Air Force Base has been struck by a barge. The agency posted on Facebook that the bridge is closed until it can be inspected.

No other information is available at this time. NewsChannel 7 has a crew heading to the scene. We will have more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed

Latest News

Arnold and Mosley both get district semifinal wins Wednesday
Arnold and Mosley get soccer district semifinal wins Wednesday
Volunteers are preparing groceries for families in need at a local church in Panama City, Fla.
Local church provides food, clothing to those in need
A lot of students have been missing out on school meals because of the pandemic, so the P-EBT...
P-EBT cards to help feed students impacted by the pandemic
Chris Smith spoke to 5th graders at Butler Elementary
Kidcam at Butler Elementary