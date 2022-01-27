Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from Tyndall Academy, the school will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, January 27th) due to the incident.

Bay County, Florida Emergency Services reports the DuPont Bridge that connects Parker and Tyndall Air Force Base has been struck by a barge. The agency posted on Facebook that the bridge is closed until it can be inspected.

No other information is available at this time. NewsChannel 7 has a crew heading to the scene. We will have more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.