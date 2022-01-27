Advertisement

Search for burglary suspects in Walton County

Walton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a car burglary suspect in the Santa Rosa...
Walton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a car burglary suspect in the Santa Rosa Beach area.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One suspect is in custody, but authorities are searching for more in connection with several car burglaries in Santa Rosa Beach.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say the burglaries happened in the area of Walnut Street, Acacia Street, Woodland Drive, Jane Circle, and Ridge Road Wednesday night. Thursday morning, there was an increase in law enforcement in the area as the search for the suspects was underway.

Investigators say the vehicles burglarized were all left unsecured.

Deputies say the other suspect could be armed. He is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, and black pants with a red stripe up the leg.

This photo was released by the sheriff’s office of the suspect. If you see this person, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City...
PCPD asks for help identifying suspects
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains

Latest News

Emily Partington, Bay District School’s Rookie Teacher of the Year, came into the NewsChannel 7...
BDS Rookie Teacher of the Year Interview
Arnold and Mosley both get district semifinal wins Wednesday
Arnold and Mosley get soccer district semifinal wins Wednesday
Volunteers are preparing groceries for families in need at a local church in Panama City, Fla.
Local church provides food, clothing to those in need
Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge