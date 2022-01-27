Search for burglary suspects in Walton County

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One suspect is in custody, but authorities are searching for more in connection with several car burglaries in Santa Rosa Beach.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say the burglaries happened in the area of Walnut Street, Acacia Street, Woodland Drive, Jane Circle, and Ridge Road Wednesday night. Thursday morning, there was an increase in law enforcement in the area as the search for the suspects was underway.

Investigators say the vehicles burglarized were all left unsecured.

Several car burglaries have been reported in the area of Walnut Street, Acacia Street, Woodland Drive, Jane Circle, and Ridge Road in Santa Rosa Beach this morning.



Anyone with video footage of the suspects is asked to contact @WCSOFL at 850-892-8111. pic.twitter.com/YCpThvBZxr — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) January 27, 2022

Deputies say the other suspect could be armed. He is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, and black pants with a red stripe up the leg.

The burglary suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, and black pants with a red stripe up the leg. @WCSOFL is still searching for additional suspects in the surrounding area.



DO NOT APPROACH. Suspect could be armed. If spotted call 911. — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) January 27, 2022

This photo was released by the sheriff’s office of the suspect. If you see this person, call 911.

This is a photo of one of the suspects after going into Steve’s Market at Gulf Place.



If spotted call 911. pic.twitter.com/0ScgsP7jDf — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) January 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.